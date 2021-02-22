COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 500,000 in the U.S.

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has topped 500,000 – a number so staggering that a top health researcher says it is hard to imagine an American who hasn’t lost a relative or doesn’t know someone who died.

The virus has reached into all corners of the country and communities of every size.

At the same time, many families are left to cope in isolation, unable even to hold funerals. Experts warn that about 90,000 more deaths are likely in the next few months, despite a massive vaccination campaign.

