Feeling A Bit Like Spring!

by Shane Butler



We’re in the beginning of a warming trend that sticks around through most of this week. High pressure will help keep the skies mostly clear and that will allow for abundant sunshine to warm us up. Highs will hover in the 70s Through Thursday. Overnight temps will be coming up as well. No bitter cold around us this week. Upper 30s to lower 40s will be more likely during the morning hours. A weak front will move through the area late Wednesday into Thursday but I don’t expect much, if any precipitation. Another frontal system makes a run at us Friday. This one will have more luck bringing us some rain. Clouds and rain activity will have a slight impact on temps and afternoon highs drop back into the 60s. Looks like high pressure will be positioned to our east over the upcoming weekend. This should hold up any frontal systems to our west. A southerly wind flow will be in play and that keeps temps in the 70s both days. Moisture will be around for a few showers to develop but the better chance for rain will be to our north. This changes early next week and we expect a decent chance for rain going into the work week.