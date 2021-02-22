Monday Morning Showers; Very Mild Week Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

A weak front is swinging through the state this morning and is causing scattered showers this morning. This is a quick hitting system and the rain will end this morning, and the sunshine will quickly return to the sky this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the mid 30s.

REST OF WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be splendid weather days across all of South/Central Alabama as we will have plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to the low 70s. Thursday starts off dry, but through the day clouds looks to increase as moisture levels rise with some showers becoming possible by late evening or into the late-night hours. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Those clouds will continue to hang around throughout your Friday, and showers will be possible, highs Friday will be cooler, in the 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Unfortunately, it looks like showers will remain possible at times throughout the last weekend of February, but the good news is that temperatures will end the month on a mild note with highs reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Have a Monday full of mystery!!!

Ryan