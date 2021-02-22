Montgomery Businesses are Alabama’s Most Optimistic with Anticipated Sales and Revenue Growth

by Alabama News Network Staff

Business leaders in Montgomery are Alabama’s most optimistic for growth and success.

According to the Alabama Business Confidence Index (ABCI), a quarterly survey conducted by economists at The University of Alabama’s Center for Business Economics and Research, business leaders in all five of state’s largest metro areas feel hopeful about economic growth in the first quarter of 2021.

Montgomery garnered the highest metro ABCI, which was driven by very strong confidence among job creators in expectations for increased sales and profits in the coming months.

“This report is encouraging, and it shows we are cultivating a climate where businesses not only survive but thrive, even amid a global pandemic,” Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed said. “My administration is committed to continuing our work by building out a more equitable and inclusive support system that encourages participation by minority-owned and women-owned small businesses.”

The report, which measures quarterly economic expectations by polling business leaders across the state, is a leading indicator of economic success and progress for the coming months. The Montgomery metro area outperformed other Alabama metro areas with a reading of 58.6 for the first quarter of 2021.

ABCI by metro areas for Q3 2015:

Montgomery: 58.6;

Huntsville: 56.8;

Mobile: 55.

Birmingham-Hoover: 57.5;

Tuscaloosa: 53.8.

Alabama: 56.1.

View The University of Alabama Center for Business and Economic Research’s full report at https://cber.culverhouse.ua.edu/alabama-business-confidence-index/.