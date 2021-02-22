Montgomery Fire and Rescue Combats Fire at Two Story Apartment Building

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Fire and Rescue is investigating a fire that occurred at a two story apartment building in 100 block of Windywood Drive.

Fire units responded to the call of a fire and upon arrival firefighters saw flames and smoke visible. They declared it a W-3 working fire and quickly extinguished it.

The apartment building suffered moderate smoke and fire damage.

No firefighter or civilian suffered injuries during the course of this fire.

Montgomery Fire and Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire.