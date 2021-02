by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Fire and Rescue is investigating a fire that occurred on February 22.

Fire units responded to a call of a fire in the 600 block of Shady Street. Upon arrival, firefighters located a cabin cruiser style boat with flames and smoke visible. They declared it a W-2 working fire and extinguished it. The boat was secured to the dock at the time of the fire.

No injuries reported in the fire.