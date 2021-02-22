Residents React to Jet Crash that Claimed Two Lives

by Kay McCabe

A Jet Crash took the lives of two pilots, Friday evening near the Montgomery Regional Airport.

Residents who live near the crash site say they were shocked and full of emotion once they found out the magnitude of what happened.

Phillip Birch, lives on Old Lamar Road, and says when he and his wife got home Friday, there were an overwhelming amount of authorities surrounding the area. “I’ve lived here for over 45 years, and this is the first time this has ever happened,” Birch says when found he out that two lives perished.

Officials say it will be about 30 to 60 days for the crash investigation to be completed.

