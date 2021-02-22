Selma Police Investigate City’s Second Murder of the Year

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are investigating the city’s second murder of the year.

Chief Kenta Fulford says 38 year old William Smith of Orrville was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened near the intersection of King Street and McLeod Avenue.

Fulford says Smith was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling south on the 600 block of King Street — when someone opened fire on the car.

The driver of the vehicle was not hit.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information help investigators find whoever is responsible — call Selma Police at 874-21-25 or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.