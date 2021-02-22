Supermarket Employees Honored in Alabama with “Supermarket Employee Day”

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday, February 22, the state of Alabama honored supermarket employees for the first time ever. Governor Ivey declared it to be “Supermarket Employee Day”. She made the declaration on the state capitol steps.

Store officials from Piggly Wiggly, Publix, Greers and others were in attendance.

Governor Ivey says the supermarket employees have shown Alabamians willingness and desire to help their neighbors. She also says this has been an incredible effort by these heroes in our communities and they deserve gratitude and recognition for all they do.

More than 70,000 grocery store workers have had to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Ivey considers them frontline workers like healthcare professionals.