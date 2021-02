ALEA: Small Plane Crashes in Coosa County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities say a small plane crashed in Coosa County Tuesday afternoon.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says its Marine Patrol Division was notified a small plane crashed on Lake Martin, near Equality.

According to the Coosa County Sheriff, the pilot is accounted for and doing fine.

ALEA says troopers are heading to the scene to provide assistance.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates to this story.