American Family Care Now Offering COVID-19 Vaccine to Phase 1c Recipients

by Alabama News Network Staff

Select American Family Care locations are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to people in Phase 1c.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) classifies 1c recipients as people over the age of 65, ages 16-64 with high risk medical conditions, or essential workers, such as transportation, food service, finance, and many more.

Officials with the healthcare facility say that anyone who is interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine will need to make an appointment on ZocDoc and fill out a pre-screening survey.

“It’ll ask your screening questions, so we can make sure you qualify before you come in,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Benjamin Barlow. “Then once it does, if there are appointments available, it’ll get you booked. We open up those appointments as we make sure we have the vaccine to give to people.”

There are seven AFC locations in Alabama offering the vaccine to those in the new allocation phase with two in the Montgomery area:

AFC Dothan, 2455 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan

AFC Eastchase, 2570 Berryhill Road, Montgomery

AFC Greystone, 5410 Old Hwy 280, Meadowbrook

AFC Orange Beach, 25775 Perdido Beach Blvd., Orange Beach

AFC Prattville, 1965 Cobbs Ford Road, Prattville

AFC South College, 1902 S. College St., Auburn

AFC Tigertown, 2544 Enterprise Dr., Opelika

Officials say there are limited appointment slots each day because there is a limited supply available.