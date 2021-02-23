Auburn falls to Florida without Cooper

by Adam Solomon

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Tre Mann scored 19 points _ 16 in the first half _ grabbed 13 rebounds and Florida overwhelmed Auburn 74-57.Absent Sharife Cooper’s 20.2 points per game average due to an injured ankle announced before tipoff, Auburn missed 16 of 23-shot attempts in the first half and Florida led 44-22 at intermission. Auburn’s Jamal Johnson buried a 3-pointer 59 seconds in, Mann then scored seven straight in a nine-point Gators run and Florida was off to the races. Devan Cambridge scored 14 points Jaylin Williams 11 for Auburn.