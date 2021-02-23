Breaking: Tiger Woods Injured in Rollover Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities in Los Angeles say golf star Tiger Woods was injured in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the so-called jaws of life tools.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Woods was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The vehicle sustained major damage.

