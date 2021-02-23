Calhoun’s Davison is named McDonald’s All American

by Adam Solomon

Chicago, Ill. (Feb. 23, 2021) – The McDonald’s All American Games is the pinnacle of high school basketball. Each year ushers a new group of young players into a club of legendary athletes, many of whom are known by a single name: Shaq, Lebron, Candace, A’ja. Continuing a

decades-long tradition of celebrating the next generation of basketball greats, McDonald’s today announced the final rosters for the 2021 McDonald’s All American Games teams.

From lockdown defenders to three-point specialists, these 48 high school seniors – comprising the top 24 girls and 24 boys in the country – were selected by a committee of basketball experts from more than 700 nominated players. While the top high school talent won’t face off on the

court this year due to COVID-19, a virtual celebration is being planned to give these incredible student-athletes the shine they deserve for their accomplishments and dedication to basketball.

“These young men and women are so special and have accomplished remarkable feats over the

past four years,” said Joe Wootten, McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee

Chairman. “It is our honor to continue investing in and supporting the next generation of

basketball stars.”

“We are proud of this incredible group of student-athletes for all they have achieved, both on and

off the court,” said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA. “On behalf of McDonald’s, I’d like to

congratulate the class of 2021 as they carry on the storied legacy of the Games. We are thrilled to

celebrate them as McDonald’s All Americans.”

Final Roster Details

This is the 20th year in which McDonald’s has named a girls team. The 2021 girls roster features four players from both California and Georgia, the most represented states. It includes five-star prospect Azzi Fudd (St. John’s College High School – DC), fellow University of Connecticut

commit Caroline Ducharme (Noble & Greenough School – MA) and University of Texas-bound Aaliyah Moore (Moore High School – OK).

Other notable players include Jersey Wolfenbarger (Northside High School – AR) and Rori Harmon (Cypress Creek High School – TX). They will be joined by Stanford-bound Brooke Demetre (Mater Dei High School – CA) and Payton Verhulst (Bishop Miege High School – KS).

The university with the most 2021 McDonald’s All Americans from the Girls roster is South Carolina with four girls.

The 2021 Boys roster features the country’s top talent hailing from 19 different states, including Chet Holmgren (Minnehaha Academy – MN), Duke-bound Paolo Banchero (O’Dea High School – WA), Jaden Hardy (Coronado High School – NV), Auburn University commit Jabari

Smith (Sandy Creek High School – GA) and Nate Bittle (Prolific Prep – CA). Other notable players include Kennedy Chandler (Sunrise Christian Academy – KS), who will attend the University of Tennessee in the fall. The 6’1” point guard will be joined by University of

Alabama commit J.D. Davison (Calhoun High School – AL) and Peyton Watson (Long Beach Polytechnic High School – CA), who plans to suit up for UCLA next season. The college with the most committed McDonald’s All Americans from the Boys roster is the

University of Michigan with three.