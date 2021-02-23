Eastdale Mall Thriving Amidst the Pandemic

by Ja Nai Wright

The one year mark of the pandemic approaches yet stores in Eastdale mall are continuing to grow.

Eastdale mall like so many other businesses had to close last April, but they are looking towards a new future. The one thing many people who visit the mall will notice is the many new businesses that are opening up.

Eastdale mall now has over 70 retail stores as well as adding restaurants and kiosks. General manager Richard Holman says he is excited about the increase in stores in the mall and says they are at about 91% capacity with only limited spaces for new businesses.

In addition to the new stores the mall is re-opening the Eastdale Cinema. Under new ownership the theater is being transformed with social distancing in mind, including COVID friendly seating.

The projected date of opening for the cinema is set for April 2021.