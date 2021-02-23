Ex-Convict Charged with Murder in Fort Deposit

by Alabama News Network Staff

An ex-convict is in jail for the murder of a Fort Deposit woman.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said Frank Henderson was arrested and charged with the murder of Jackie Henderson.

The shooting happened Sunday night just before midnight on Golson Road in Fort Deposit.

Officers found Jackie Henderson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Frank Henderson is currently in jail on a $250,000 cash bond. Frank Henderson was released from prison 9 months ago after serving 25 years for murder

Investigators say the two are not married, but were involved in a relationship.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.