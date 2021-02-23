Federal Grand Jury in Montgomery Indicts Two Former North Alabama School Superintendents

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two former school superintendents from north Alabama are among six people facing charges of conspiracy, fraud and identity theft after they were indicted by a federal grand jury in Montgomery.

Court documents unsealed today show former Athens school Superintendent Trey Holladay and former Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk were indicted, along with four other people including Holladay’s wife, Deborah Irby Holladay.

The six are accused in a complicated scheme to boost public school funding by offering online classes in private schools in south Alabama. Private schools in Selma, Linden and Marion were listed on page 7 of the indictment.

The indictment says public school systems wrongly counted private school students as being enrolled in online classes to boost their attendance.

READ THE INDICTMENT

