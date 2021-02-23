Israeli Diplomat Visits Selma to Explore Black History

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S. stopped in Selma Monday — to learn more about the struggles of being black in America.

The visit is part of Ambassador Gilad Erdan’s — first official tour within the United States.

Erdan walked across — and took pictures on the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Erdan said the visit is an opportunity to learn more about the triumphs and tragedies — of black people in America.

“We have so much in common,” said Erdan.

“Not only as human beings but also as a community that holds the words of the Bible so close to it’s heart. And have experienced extreme persecution and prejudice over many centuries but remained resilient.”

The visit was organized by the Philos Project — a group that educates American Christians about Israel and the Near East.

The ambassador also our civil rights sites in Montgomery — including the Rosa Parks Museum.