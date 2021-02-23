Lowndes County Makes Arrest in Lowndesboro Gas Station Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a murder at a gas station in Lowndesboro.

Officials say 34-year-old Cory Alan Cowart was arrested and charged with the murder of 29-year-old Robert Javaris Grant. Cowart was given a $250,000 bond.

The shooting happened on February 7 at the BP gas station on U.S. Highway 80 East and State Highway 97.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was laying in the parking lot when they arrived. Grant was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lowndes County officials say they are also looking for a second suspect in this case.

Cowart’s father, Terry Cowart, is also wanted in connection to the murder. Officials believe he is hiding out in Covington County.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.