Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Homicide in White Hall

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one man dead.

Officials say Marquez Holcolm was shot and killed on January 18 on U.S. Highway 80 in White Hall.

No arrests have been made. It is still an ongoing investigation.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.