Man Pleads Guilty in 2019 Slaying of Birmingham Officer

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man charged with shooting one Birmingham police officer to death and wounding another has pleaded guilty to capital murder. A judge sentenced 33-year-old Jeremy Elwin Owens to life without parole on Monday in the killing. Owens avoided a possible death penalty by pleading guilty to killing Sgt. Wytasha Carter on Jan. 13, 2019. He also pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the shooting of Officer Luke Allums, who recovered, and for shooting at a third officer. Owens was shot and seriously injured in an exchange of gunfire that happened as officers worked in an area where there had been a string of vehicle burglaries.

