Millbrook Police: Man Wanted for Fraud and Identity Theft

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Suspect_002

2/3 Suspect (3)

3/3 Suspect_005





The Millbrook Police Department is on the search for the identity of a man wanted for fraud and identity theft. On January 5, a victim reported fraudulent charges made to his credit card on the 1400 block of Cotton Exchange. The victim was made aware of the charges to his card by his bank, he still had the card in his possession.

Investigators have released security footage from the business showing a male suspect using the victim’s card to make purchases and retrieve cashback from earned rewards. If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Millbrook Police at 334-285-5639 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867)