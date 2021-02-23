Montgomery County Mugshots (02/15/21 – 02/22/21)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/25 Montgomery County Mugshots 02.15-02.22

2/25 AUSTIN, MARTY – Theft of Property 3rd

3/25 DODD, ROBERT – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle

4/25 DUNCAN, MICHAEL – Contempt of Court

5/25 ELMORE, SAMUEL – DUI-Expired Tag-No Drivers License



6/25 FLOURNOY, NEAL – Unlawful Imprisionment First Degree-Exposure to Possible Injury

7/25 GAGE, AARON – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle

8/25 GEORGE, STEVEN – Driving While Revoked-DUI

9/25 GILLUM, J’HANCE – Capital Murder during Robbery in the First Degree

10/25 GRIFFIN, KOURTNEY – Negotiating Worthless Instrument-Insufficient Funds Check



11/25 HALLETT, ALLAN – Drive with Suspended-Switched Tag

12/25 HAWKINS, MARY – Parole Violate

13/25 JACKSON, JAMAHL – Unlawful Possession Control Substance

14/25 MURPHY, MARKEVIOUS – Promote Prision Contraband

15/25 ORUM, MICHAEL – Burglary III



16/25 PAIGE, CHRISTINE – Hindering Prosecution

17/25 PHILLIPS, MARQUIS – Capital Murder During Robbery in the First Degree

18/25 POWELL, JONTAVIOUS – Burglary III

19/25 PREVO, ROBKYWEL – Unlawful Possesion Controlled Substance

20/25 RODGERS, AUNDRAYE – Auto Burglary-Theft of Property 2 Firearm



21/25 SHINE, SENECA – Domestic Violence By Strangulation of Suffocation

22/25 SMITH, BRANDON – Unlawful Possession Control Substance

23/25 SMOKE, RONDER – Interlock Violation

24/25 THOMAS, DERRICK – Possession of a Forged Instrument First Degree-Passing Forged Instrument

25/25 TODD, BRANDON – Burglary 3rd Dwelling-Theft of Property 2N



















































Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 2/15-2/22!

All are innocent until proven guilty.