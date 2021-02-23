Montgomery County Mugshots (02/15/21 – 02/22/21)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
Posted:
by
Alabama News Network Staff
-
1/25
Montgomery County Mugshots 02.15-02.22
-
2/25
AUSTIN, MARTY – Theft of Property 3rd
-
3/25
DODD, ROBERT – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle
-
4/25
DUNCAN, MICHAEL – Contempt of Court
-
5/25
ELMORE, SAMUEL – DUI-Expired Tag-No Drivers License
-
-
6/25
FLOURNOY, NEAL – Unlawful Imprisionment First Degree-Exposure to Possible Injury
-
7/25
GAGE, AARON – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle
-
8/25
GEORGE, STEVEN – Driving While Revoked-DUI
-
9/25
GILLUM, J’HANCE – Capital Murder during Robbery in the First Degree
-
10/25
GRIFFIN, KOURTNEY – Negotiating Worthless Instrument-Insufficient Funds Check
-
-
11/25
HALLETT, ALLAN – Drive with Suspended-Switched Tag
-
12/25
HAWKINS, MARY – Parole Violate
-
13/25
JACKSON, JAMAHL – Unlawful Possession Control Substance
-
14/25
MURPHY, MARKEVIOUS – Promote Prision Contraband
-
15/25
ORUM, MICHAEL – Burglary III
-
-
16/25
PAIGE, CHRISTINE – Hindering Prosecution
-
17/25
PHILLIPS, MARQUIS – Capital Murder During Robbery in the First Degree
-
18/25
POWELL, JONTAVIOUS – Burglary III
-
19/25
PREVO, ROBKYWEL – Unlawful Possesion Controlled Substance
-
20/25
RODGERS, AUNDRAYE – Auto Burglary-Theft of Property 2 Firearm
-
-
21/25
SHINE, SENECA – Domestic Violence By Strangulation of Suffocation
-
22/25
SMITH, BRANDON – Unlawful Possession Control Substance
-
23/25
SMOKE, RONDER – Interlock Violation
-
24/25
THOMAS, DERRICK – Possession of a Forged Instrument First Degree-Passing Forged Instrument
-
25/25
TODD, BRANDON – Burglary 3rd Dwelling-Theft of Property 2N
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 2/15-2/22!
All are innocent until proven guilty.