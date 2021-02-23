MPS Releases School Reopening Plans

by Alabama News Network Staff

Students in Montgomery Public Schools will soon have the option to head back to the classroom.

MPS officials announced Tuesday that starting March 29, all school employees will return to their school buildings.

Students will remain virtual during the week of March 29. Face-to-face learning will resume on April 5.

Officials say that all students will be provided with a commitment form to indicate whether they will remain virtual or return for face-to-face instruction.

The commitment forms will be available on school websites and are due by March 5.