Second Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Schedule

by Alabama News Network Staff

The following is the schedule for the second dose vaccine clinic which will be held at the old Montgomery Mall. Montgomery Alabama Emergency Management urges the public to remember to come on the correct date, which will help limit the wait time. It is also mandatory to come on the same day of the week that you obtained your first vaccination.

1st Dose Moderna January 30, 2nd Dose will be February 27 9 am- 7 pm

1st Dose Pfizer February 8, 2nd Dose will be March 1. 9 am-5 pm

1st Dose Pfizer February 9, 2nd Dose will be March 2. 9 am-3 pm

1st Dose Pfizer February 10, 2nd Dose will be March 3. 9 am-3 pm

1st Dose Pfizer February 11, 2nd Dose will be March 4. 12 pm-6 pm