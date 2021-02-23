Splendid Spring-Like Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: These two days should be the best days of weather this week across Alabama. High pressure builds in and we are going to be staying dry with a good supply of sunshine both days. Highs today will climb to near 70°, while mid 70s are expected Wednesday.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Most of Thursday looks to remain dry, but clouds will return to the state as moisture levels rise, and we can’t rule out a few isolated showers late in the day. It will be another very mild day with highs in the low 70s. Rain returns the state Friday as a weak surface front approaches, and due to the clouds and rain showers, highs should be a bit cooler, in the 60s.

WET AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND: No weekend wash-out by any means, but the pattern will feature the chance for scattered showers and perhaps a few storms from time to time this weekend, due to a stalled frontal boundary nearby, but no threat of severe storms. Highs this weekend should range from the upper 60 to the upper 70s.

ROLLING INTO MARCH: The first half of next week looks like we will see cloudy periods with some risk of scattered showers through mid-week. A more organized rain event is possible toward the end of the week. Temperatures will stay mild with highs between 65 and 75 most afternoons, and there is still no sign of Arctic air returning to the Deep South for the next seven to ten days.

Have a Terrific Tuesday!!!

Ryan