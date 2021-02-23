Suspect Wanted in Dallas Co. Coach’s Death Captured in Montgomery

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

U.S. Marshals capture the suspect wanted for the murder of a beloved Dallas County basketball coach.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says Jerry Johnson was caught Tuesday at a residence in Montgomery.

“He was found at a female’s home,” Jackson said.

“And as you know how the Marshals work, no matter where you are — no matter where you try to escape to, they’ll track you down and find you. And that’s what happened.”

Johnson was wanted in the death of 56 year old Dallas County High School basketball coach Chris Harrell.

Harrell was shot and killed nearly three weeks ago — in the parking lot of a popular barbecue restaurant.

“The charge is capital murder, a murder and robbery.”

Johnson is being held without bond in the Dallas County Jail.

He’s set to be arraigned in Dallas County district court Tuesday afternoon.