Triple amputee, Jessica Crumpton West, passes away

by Brianna Davis

Jessica Crumpton west, a young Montgomery woman who was left a triple amputee after her uncle was convicted of pouring hot collards on her in 2011, has died.

West died unexpectedly last week, according to friends and family.

Lindsey owens, one of west’s best friends, started a go-fund-me account to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

West and her family have shared their trials and triumphs with the community over the years: the release of her uncle after one year in prison for assaulting her and the excitement of getting a new arm.

West leaves behind her husband and three boys.