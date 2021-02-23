US Launches Aerospace Center at Tuskegee University

by Alabama News Network Staff

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Defense has launched an aerospace education center of excellence at Tuskegee University in Alabama. Officials say the Aerospace Education Research and Innovation Center will support undergraduate research in materials and aerospace sciences relevant to the Defense Department and the aerospace industry. The school was the home of the Tuskegee Airmen. The Defense Department says it is now the nation’s top producer of Black aerospace engineers. The new program will support two-year research projects in fatigue damage tolerance, experimental aerodynamics, and the performance of materials and components under extreme environmental conditions.