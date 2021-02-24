$176,000 in Grants Awarded to Four Alabama Counties to Assist with Domestic Violence Victims

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $176,000 to support programs that aid domestic violence victims in four Alabama counties.

Grant funds of $25,000 will help the Crenshaw County Commission continue its work through the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office of arresting perpetrators of domestic violence and protecting victims. The office’s domestic violence officers will also attend public meetings to educate residents about signs of abuse and how to ask for assistance. Local matching funds of $8,333 will supplement the grant.

The Elmore County Commission is using grant funds of $151,000 to continue the work of the 19th Circuit Domestic Violence Unit, made up of the Elmore County Commission, Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office. The unit investigates and prosecutes violent crimes against women and maintains partnerships to serve victims of domestic violence in Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties. Local matching funds of $50,333 will supplement the grant.

“Domestic violence victims continue to need professional assistance, and those who perpetrate such acts deserve to be held accountable for their abuse,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend the work of these units for providing assistance and seeking justice for those who’ve been victimized.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department. ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting both county commissions and their efforts to help obtain justice for victims,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to partner with organizations who are making real efforts in their communities to curb domestic violence and to help those who’ve been victimized.”

Gov. Ivey notified Charlie Sankey, Crenshaw County Commission chairman and Troy Stubbs, Elmore County Commission chairman, that the grants had been approved.