Breaking: 2 Dead After House Fire Tuesday Night in the Redland Community

BREAKING: Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin confirms two fatalities in a house fire last night in the Redland community. Redland Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the house fire on Polly Lane & Dozier Road around 11 last night.

When crews arrived, the home was completely engulfed in flames, firemen were able to extinguish the fire in about 15 minutes of arriving on the scene.

2 Residents of the home; 79-year-old Bail Freeney and 24-year-old Armon Day were not able to escape. The third resident of the house arrived while Firemen were fighting the fire.

Firefighters from Emerald Mountain Volunteer Fire Department assisted in fire ground operations. Haynes Ambulance, Elmore County Sheriff’s Department, and the Alabama State Police also responded to the call. The fire remains under investigation this morning.