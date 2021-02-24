Alabama Senate Approves Medical Marijuana Bill

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Senate has approved medical marijuana legislation. Senators voted 21-8 today to approve the bill.

The proposal now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives, where lawmakers have previously been more skeptical of the proposal.

The bill by Sen. Tim Melson (R-Florence) would allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase marijuana, in forms such as gels or tablets, for medical use from licensed dispensaries.

People would need a doctor’s recommendation to use medical marijuana for 17 types conditions including cancer, anxiety, epilepsy, menopause, chronic pain and a terminal illness.

