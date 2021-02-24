Alabama State adds UCLA to future football schedule

by Adam Solomon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | While the Hornets are two days away from an unprecedented spring football season, the Alabama State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics continues to work on the future and announced a trip to the Rose Bowl in 2022.

Alabama State will travel to Pasadena (Calif.) to face UCLA for the first time in school history on September 10, 2022; the first game for the Bruins all-time against an HBCU.

“This is an exciting time for Alabama State and our football program,” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams said. “When we recruit student-athletes to come to Alabama State we let them know they will have the opportunity to showcase their talents against some of the best competition in the country. In doing so, we don’t just stop at the Southwestern Athletic Conference or FCS for that matter, we go nationwide to display ‘Hornet Pride!’ The pageantry of the Rose Bowl venue and everything that comes along with it is special. This will be something our student-athletes will remember for a lifetime.”

The 2022 contest with UCLA replaces a home-and-home scheduled series for the Bruins with Michigan, who terminated the contract. It will be the first trip to the state of California for Alabama State, and will mark the second consecutive year that the Hornets will face a Power 5 school in September after facing Auburn in 2021.