Committee Advances Transgender Treatment Ban For Minors

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama House of Representatives committee has advanced a bill that would make it a felony for doctors to treat transgender youth with hormonal therapy and puberty blockers to help their transition.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the bill on a 11-3 vote, putting it in line for a floor vote in the House of Representative.

Alabama is one of at least eight states where conservative lawmakers are pushing such measures, arguing such decisions should wait until adulthood.

Parents of transgender teens spoke out against the bill in a public hearing earlier this month.

