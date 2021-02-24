CVS Offering COVID-19 Vaccines at Some Local Stores
CVS Health has added some of its Alabama pharmacies to the list of stores offering the COVID-19 vaccine to those in the groups eligible to receive it. This includes several locations in our area:
Camden
Evergreen
Greensboro
Jackson
Lanett
Tuskegee
Union Springs
Alabama is one of 17 states where CVS is offering the vaccine.
Appointments for the latest allocation of approximately 570,000 doses will start to become available for booking today, with shots beginning tomorrow. The vaccines are given by appointment only.
