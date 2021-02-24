House Approves Mandatory Kindergarten Bill

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have advanced a proposal to require students to complete kindergarten or demonstrate first-grade readiness, before starting first grade. The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the bill by Rep. Pebblin Warren on a 101-0 vote. It now moves to the Alabama Senate. The bill would require a child to have successfully completed kindergarten or have demonstrated first-grade readiness on a district-approved assessment before enrolling in first grade. According to the Education Commission of the States, 19 states and the District of Columbia require that children attend kindergarten.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved