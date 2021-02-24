Jobs Available in Demopolis That Pay $15 to $30 per Hour

by Alabama News Network Staff

A job fair will be held in Demopolis on Thursday to find workers for jobs that pay between $15 to $30 per hour.

The jobs are with Pinnacle Renewable Energy, which is building a wood pellet plant next to a sawmill in Demopolis. It’s a nearly $100 million project.

The wood pellets will be used as fuel for large power generators.

The job fair will be at the Demopolis Civic Center from 10AM until 2PM Thursday. You need to bring a copy of your resume. You will be interviewed while you stay in your car with your face mask on.

For more information, call the Black Belt Workforce Center at (334) 310-9511.