Medical Breakthroughs: Acid Reflux and Cancer+Limiting Doctor’s Shifts+Diet During Pregnancy
Acid reflux disease may increase the risk of certain types of cancer. Researchers from the National Cancer Institute found that people who have GERD – which stands for gastroesophageal reflux disease have double the risk of developing cancers of the larynx and esophagus.
A new study finds limiting doctors shifts, to 16 consecutive hours instead of 24-to-28 hours improves performance. Researchers in Boston looked at residents working in pediatric ICUs and found the shorter shifts reduced sleepiness particularly overnight.
Eating a low-quality diet during pregnancy may increase the child’s future risk of obesity, especially during late-childhood. Researchers in Ireland defined a low-quality diet as high in red and processed meat and refined carbohydrates. For more Medical Breakthroughs tune into Alabama News Network on CBS8 at 5 pm.