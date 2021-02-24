Montgomery Gearing Up to Distribute Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine March 1-5

by Alabama News Network Staff

After a successful Drive-up Vaccine Clinic February 8-12 in Montgomery, organizers are gearing up to host a “Second Dose Clinic” next week. This event is ONLY open to those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the drive-up clinic. Attendees must provide their vaccine card and proper identification when they return for their second dose.

Following the same model as before, this clinic is a collaborative effort of the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Baptist Health, City of Montgomery, Montgomery County and Autauga, Elmore and Montgomery County Emergency Management Agencies. The Second Dose Clinic will be held at: Montgomery’s South/Central Police & Fire/Rescue Precinct; 3003 E. South Boulevard. No appointment is required; however attendees are encouraged to attend on the same day of the week that they received their first dose. In an effort, to control traffic and reduce wait times, attendees should plan to arrive as close as possible to their first dose injection time. Vaccinations will begin promptly at the opening times listed below. Entry to the vaccine clinic parking lot will stop at the scheduled closing times listed below.

The clinic hours are as follows:

Monday, March 1; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2; 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3; 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 4; 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, March 5; 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

A few important and helpful reminders for attendees:

Bring a photo ID.

Bring your vaccine card indicating that you received your first Pfizer dose February 8-12.

All participants should enter the clinic from McGehee Road.

Wear a short-sleeved shirt.

Fill up your car with gas.

Pack snacks and water.

Portable restrooms are available.

Do not block intersections or businesses.

There is no cost nor is insurance required to receive a vaccine.

At the end of this Second Dose Clinic, the goal is to have more than 8,000 people fully vaccinated as another successful step forward in the fight against COVID-19.

For more information, please visit baptistfirst.org.