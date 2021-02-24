More Spring-Like Warmth Ahead

by Shane Butler

Spring-like warmth remains in place and it seems to be sticking around for a while. Seventy plus degree warmth is expected for highs and lows stay in the 50s through early next week. On the weather map, we have a front moving southward tonight. A few spots could see a passing shower but that’s about it. The boundary hangs up over south Alabama Thursday but moves back northward Friday. A wave develops and moves along the front bringing some showers through the area Friday. Mean while, high pressure situated to our east provides us a southerly wind flow. As a result, we warm nicely throughout the weekend. We could be reaching the eighty degree mark either day. Going into next week, we have another rain maker moving through the region Monday into Tuesday. Temps will continue to be rather mild with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.