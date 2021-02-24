MPS Announces Students Will Return to the Classroom

by Ja Nai Wright

Montgomery Public School Officials have announced students will be returning to face-to-face learning in April.

After a long break back and fourth tug of was or sorts, students are officially going back into the classrooms. This news comes just a few days after MPS announced they would be giving out vaccinations to employees. Teachers are scheduled to return March 29th, 2021 and students will return April 5th.

Parents are excited to receive the news that their children can finally go back to school.

MPS will provide all students with a commitment form to indicate whether they will remain virtual or return for face-to-face instruction.

Commitment forms will be available on school websites and are due on March 5, 2021.