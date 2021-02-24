Riverdale – “Chapter Eighty-Two: Back to School” NEW TONIGHT AT 7PM

by Janae Smith

1/15 Riverdale 32

2/15 RVD506a_0104r Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty-Two: Back To School” -- Image Number: RVD506a_0104r -- Pictured: Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

3/15 RVD506a_0212r Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty-Two: Back To School” -- Image Number: RVD506a_0212r -- Pictured: Chris Mason as Chad Gekko -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

4/15 RVD506a_0257r Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty-Two: Back To School” -- Image Number: RVD506a_0257r -- Pictured (L-R): Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and KJ Apa as Archie Andrews -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

5/15 RVD506a_0341r Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty-Two: Back To School” -- Image Number: RVD506a_0341r -- Pictured (L-R): Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper and Casey Cott as Kevin Keller -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



6/15 RVD506b_0050r Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty-Two: Back To School” -- Image Number: RVD506b_0050r -- Pictured (L-R): Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle and KJ Apa as Archie Andrews -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

7/15 RVD506b_0184r Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty-Two: Back To School” -- Image Number: RVD506b_0184r -- Pictured: Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

8/15 RVD506b_0302r Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty-Two: Back To School” -- Image Number: RVD506b_0302r -- Pictured: Madelaine Patsch as Cheryl Blossom -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

9/15 RVD506fg_0001r Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty-Two: Back To School” -- Image Number: RVD506fg_0001r -- Pictured (L-R): KJ Apa as Archie Andrews and Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

10/15 RVD506fg_0008r Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty-Two: Back To School” -- Image Number: RVD506fg_0008r -- Pictured (L-R): Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones and Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



11/15 RVD506fg_0010r Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty-Two: Back To School” -- Image Number: RVD506fg_0010r -- Pictured: Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

12/15 RVD506fg_0016r Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty-Two: Back To School” -- Image Number: RVD506fg_0016r -- Pictured (L-R): Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Chris Mason as Chad Gekko, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper and KJ Apa as Archie Andrews -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

13/15 RVD506fg_0018r Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty-Two: Back To School” -- Image Number: RVD506fg_0018r -- Pictured (L-R): XXX -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

14/15 RVD506fg_0020r Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty-Two: Back To School” -- Image Number: RVD506fg_0020r -- Pictured (L-R): XXX -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

15/15 RVD506fg_0021r Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty-Two: Back To School” -- Image Number: RVD506fg_0021r -- Pictured (L-R): Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty and Casey Cott as Kevin Keller -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.































BULLDOG PRIDE — Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) prepare for their first day as Riverdale High’s newest teachers. Veronica introduces her husband Chad (guest star Chris Mason) to the group after he shows up unexpectedly in Riverdale. After realizing they are out of funds, Archie and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) turn to Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) for help restarting the football and cheer teams. Finally, Betty, Kevin (Casey Cott) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) follow a lead after learning that Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye) may be in trouble. Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star.

Watch a new episode of Riverdale TONIGHT at 8/7c on your local Montgomery CW!