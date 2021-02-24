Starting Friday: State Sales Tax Holiday Weekend on Storm Preparedness Items

by Alabama News Network Staff

This is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Alabama, which leads up to the annual state sales tax holiday weekend on certain storm preparedness items.

This will be the 10th state sales tax holiday weekend. It was started in 2012, in response to the massive April 27th tornadoes from the year before.

From Friday through Sunday, you won’t have to pay state sales tax on eligible items. In addition, many cities and counties also drop their local sales taxes. In Montgomery, state and local taxes have been dropped, which means you would save 10%.

Here are some examples of eligible items, as long as they are each less than $60:

They include many types of batteries, even cell phone batteries, flashlights, tarps, duct tape and plywood. Fire extinguishers and smoke detectors are eligible.

Generators less than $1,000 are also eligible.

SEE FULL LIST OF ELIGIBLE ITEMS

SEE IF YOUR CITY OR COUNTY IS DROPPING ITS LOCAL SALES TAX ON ELIGIBLE ITEMS