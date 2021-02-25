63rd Annual SLE Rodeo in Montgomery

by Ja Nai Wright

Today at the Alabama Cattleman Associations’ annual rodeo luncheon officials spoke about what will make this years events like non other before.

The 63rd Annual SLE rodeo is here once again but this year is going to be a little different. The rodeo was canceled last year due to the pandemic but this year the fun of the rodeo is back in Montgomery.

Unlike previous years the rodeo will be a televised competition on Cowboy TV. Since the element of competition has been added, the excitement about these events have grown tremendously.

Officials ask that you purchase tickets early due to limited seating. COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks inside the arena is mandatory.

With different competitions and the animals being showcased, there is fun for everyone from small children to adults.

The rodeo will be held March 18-20th at the Garret Coliseum Arena. For more information about events and to purchase tickets visit https://www.slerodeo.com/