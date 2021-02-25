9 CVS stores to begin offering COVID-19 shots in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — CVS Health says it will begin offering vaccinations to protect against the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 at pharmacies in nine rural Alabama areas beginning Thursday. The new sites are part of a program to boost immunization rates. People who are eligible under state rules to receive a vaccine can make appointments online for slots that will be available at stores in Union Springs, Lanett, Jackson, Evergreen, Greensboro, Moulton, Tuskegee, Bayou La Batre, and Camden. The new immunization locations were announced with COVID-19 hospitalizations at their lowest point in Alabama since the fall.

