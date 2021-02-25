ADPH Asks Any Alabama Resident Who Has Tested Positive for COVID-19 to Complete Survey
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is conducting an online survey designed to learn more about the spread of COVID-19 and to supplement ADPH investigation and contact tracing efforts.
Any Alabama resident who has ever tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is asked to complete the survey. All answers will remain confidential. The survey will take 5 to 10 minutes to complete.
The direct link to the survey is at https://epiweb.adph.state.al.
General information about COVID-19 is available at https://www.