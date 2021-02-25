Auburn University Student Newspaper to Stop Print Publishing

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn University’s student newspaper says it will cease printing after 127 years and become an online-only publication.

The Auburn Plainsman announced the change in an online editorial that said it had “reached a breaking point” a year into the COVID-19 pandemic.

The editorial cites a lack of foot traffic, printing costs and changes in the journalism industry as being part of the decision. The paper has been a training ground for generations of journalists.

Originally called “The Orange and Blue” after the university’s colors, the paper changed its name to The Plainsman in 1922.

