Covington County Receives $33,000 to Help Reduce Youth Crime

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $33,000 grant to continue a program aimed at preventing juvenile crime in Covington County.

The city of Andalusia along with the Youth Advocate Program will use funds for its Opportunity for Change for Covington County Youth program. The program helps guide juveniles, who may have committed minor offenses, away from harmful and illegal activities.

“Juveniles, particularly those who show a tendency of bad behavior, need positive influences to help them become productive members of society,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to provide these funds to the city of Andalusia to help show troubled youth the right path to being successful in school and in life.”

The program incorporates family involvement with community activities and positive leaders to help steer youth away from negative influences. Referrals to the program are made through the Covington County juvenile court system, the Andalusia and Opp police departments and the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“With her background in education, Gov. Ivey believes that disobedient youth need the proper guidance to get on track to become healthy and responsible adults,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “This program helps provide that guidance.”

