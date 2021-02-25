Junior League to hold Virtual Women’s Leadership Summit

by Ellis Eskew

The Junior League of Montgomery invites all women to their fourth annual Women’s Leadership Summit.

The keynote speaker this year is Colonel Eries Mentzer, Commander at Maxwell Air Force Base.

It will be held virtually this year because of the pandemic, but there will be lots to learn about leadership, purpose, success, and finances.

“Women are involved in so many things and in so many ways and roles. Anything we can all do to build those skills, whether it’s in an office, our families, our communities, anything we can do to support each other and support those leadership skills and those roles, is a great benefit,” said Heather Goggin, Women’s Leadership Summit Chair.

The Summit is March 5th. The cost is $30 for members and $40 for non-members.

Click here for more information and to register.