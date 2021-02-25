Lawmaker Seeks Harsher Penalties for Riots

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama lawmaker is proposing tougher penalties for rioters. Republican Rep. Allen Treadaway, a retired Birmingham assistant police chief, on Wednesday introduced the bill that would make it a felony to knowingly participate in a riot that turned violent or destructive. Treadaway said he began drafting the bill after a summer protest in Birmingham turned destructive and led to multiple businesses being damaged. The proposal drew sharp criticisms from some lawmakers who said it was an overreaction to historic protests.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved